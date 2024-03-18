Lang Park to host Brisbane 2032 ceremonies after review rejected

SYDNEY - The existing Lang Park stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2032 Olympics after the Queensland government on Monday rejected the recommendation of a review that a new A$3.4 billion ($2.23 billion) arena be built in the city.

The Quirk Review was commissioned by the government to look into a plan to rebuild the city's Gabba cricket ground to host the ceremonies and athletics at the Games as part of a A$2.7 billion redevelopment of the Woolloongabba suburb.

It reported on Monday, making 30 recommendations including the construction of a 55,000-seat stadium in Victoria Park, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

"I don't agree with that recommendation," Queensland Premier Steven Miles told reporters in Brisbane.

"When Queenslanders are struggling with housing costs I cannot justify to them, spending A$3.4 billion on a new stadium.

"I know that I said I'd do what the Quirk review recommended, but I cannot support the option they have landed on.

"(Lang Park) will become our Olympic stadium. This option will allow us to upgrade (it) to a standard to host a fantastic opening and closing ceremony."

Lang Park currently holds 52,500 fans and hosts both rugby codes as well as concerts.

Brisbane was granted the right to stage the Olympics in 2021 under the International Olympic Committee's New Norm process, a more targeted procedure aimed at saving hundreds of millions of dollars for host cities and increasing long-term sustainability.

Some 80% of the venues for the 2032 Games are already in place with the main stadium redevelopment and a federal government-funded A$2.5 billion arena to host the swimming the only two major construction projects planned. REUTERS