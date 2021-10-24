Lambie wins men's pursuit gold finally

ROUBAIX (France) • Sporting a prominent handlebar moustache, American rider Ashton Lambie won the gold in the men's pursuit at the track cycling world championships on Friday.

The 30-year-old from Nebraska was runner-up at last year's event but he went one better this time, beating rising Italian star Jonathan Milan in the final, while compatriot Filippo Ganna took the bronze.

Lambie was a gravel racer and came to the track late but he made the headlines in August after breaking the 4min mark in a 4km event, albeit at altitude in Mexico.

Britain bagged their first gold when double Olympic champion Katie Archibald won the multi-discipline women's omnium.

Germany's Emma Hinze then retained her sprint world title, edging out compatriot Lea Sophie Friedrich right on the line.

Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland's sizzling 58.418sec ride won the men's 1km time trial after France's Benjamin Thomas took the 160-lap men's points race.

At a packed Roubaix Indoor Stadium, Hoogland was over a second faster than Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul, who also went below one minute with his 59.791sec - only to watch Hoogland triumph in an event where riders race the clock alone, one after the other.

In the 40km points race comprising 16 sprints, Thomas had been trailing by some distance to Belgian veteran Kenny de Ketele before a storming finale after drawing level with 20 laps to go.

Meanwhile, Team Singapore cyclists concluded their campaign yesterday, the penultimate day of competition.

Calvin Sim missed out on the main omnium races after he did not finish his race and was last of 13 in the heats. Only the top 12 cyclists from the two heats qualify.

In the men's sprint qualifying, Elyas Yusoff clocked 10.697sec to finish last of 30 cyclists and did not reach the next round.

Luo Yiwei clocked 3min 44.992sec to finish 17th of 18 in the women's individual pursuit. She did not advance to the medal races.

