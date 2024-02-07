La Liga make new complaint after Vinicius racially abused

MADRID – La Liga reported racist insults aimed at Vinicius Junior ahead of a league match at Getafe’s stadium to Spanish prosecutors on Feb 6.

The Spanish top flight told AFP they had made the legal complaint after some fans yelled “Vinicius, monkey” outside the Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium, before Real’s 2-0 victory on Feb 1.

Earlier on Feb 6, La Liga reported alleged racial abuse of Sevilla’s Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri from his team’s 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano a day before.

Vinicius, 23, has become a symbol of the fight against discrimination in Spanish football after suffering racist abuse on many occasions. Most notably in May 2023 Vinicius remonstrated with a supporter at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium after he was racially abused.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said in November the player has become “unfortunately used to” racism in Spain. However, the Brazilian ace is not giving up on ameliorating the decay.

He has recently joined forces with former National Football League star and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick to combat racism in sport. In a post on X, Vinicius wrote: “Today was a very, very special day for me… Listening and learning the story of a MAN that has been fighting so much against racism was unforgettable for me. Thank you so much, Colin.

“Your story is truly inspiring and I recommend everyone to watch your Netflix documentary... This day and my conversation with Colin will have a major impact on my life going forward to make this a better and more equal world.”

In an earlier arranged effort to “strengthen the commitment against violence and racism in football”, Spain will face Brazil at Real’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in a March 26 friendly.

Elsewhere in the Copa del Rey, Real Mallorca and Real Sociedad cancelled each other out in a cagey 0-0 draw in the first leg of their semi-final at a packed Son Moix Stadium on Feb 6.

Visiting Sociedad had the better of the few clear-cut chances with Umar Sadiq somehow failing to score from point-blank range in a marginally more exciting second half. Mallorca talisman Abdon Prats went closest for the islanders with a volley midway through the first half and another low shot just off target early in the second half.

Sociedad will be favourites to progress from the second leg on Feb 27, although Javier Aguirre’s Mallorca will retain hope of repeating their sole Copa del Rey title in 2003.

Atletico Madrid face Athletic Bilbao in the opening leg of the other semi-final on Feb 7.

“With this opponent, who are better than us, who have a lot of resources, I’m happy with the result,” Aguirre said.

“We knew they were going to put us under pressure, it was a game where we had to work a lot, run a lot, maybe not the most attractive, but the tie is open.” AFP, REUTERS