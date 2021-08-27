Kipchoge: Athletes need top innovation

LONDON • Marathon world record holder and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge hopes technology will take centre stage as athletes strive for improvement and chase faster times in the future.

The Kenyan, who overcame humid conditions in Tokyo earlier this month to defend his gold medal in the marathon, was among a host of runners who ran in specially-designed Nike shoes fitted with carbon-fibre plates for more spring and quicker times, once again rekindling a debate around "technological doping".

Athletes such as Norwegian Karsten Warholm, who won the Olympic 400 metres hurdles title in a world-record time in Tokyo, have been critical of rapidly advancing shoe technology.

"When somebody does a great performance now, everybody will question if it's the shoe, and that is the credibility problem," he said earlier this month.

But the 36-year-old Kipchoge does not understand why advancements in shoe technology continue to cause a stir, saying: "If we don't embrace technology, then we are not moving... I know regulations will be there but technology should take centre stage.

"Let all athletes have top technology, have top innovation. That's the only way to think and actually try to improve your performance."

Kipchoge's footwear played a big part in him becoming the first man to run a marathon in under two hours in 2019, a remarkable feat that is now the subject of a new documentary titled Kipchoge: The Last Milestone.

The film traces his journey with scientists and fellow elite runners in working towards an unofficial world record of 1hr 59min 40sec in Vienna two years ago - an achievement many thought was impossible.

Kipchoge said his message of "no human is limited" extends beyond sport as he looks to inspire people from all walks of life.

"(This) is a huge message, not actually facing sportsmen and sportswomen alone. It's all around, it touches every profession... my lasting legacy will be purely about inspiration because that's what I want to drive in the mind of every human being in this world," he said.

Retirement is also not on the mind of the two-time Olympic gold medallist as he wants to emulate other athletes who remain at the top of their game despite being past their mid-30s.

"I am inspired by many people, the footballers, (Cristiano) Ronaldo is doing well (at 36), (Lewis) Hamilton is still very sharp as far as Formula One is concerned, Valentino Rossi is driving in the MotoGP at 42," said Kipchoge.

"For now, I have to rest, pick up training in September and plan what next... I am enjoying what happened in Tokyo for now. So I'm mixing rest and enjoying the medal. But all in all, there are still good things in the future."

REUTERS