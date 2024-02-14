Jowen Lim and Vera Tan on their love for wushu and each other

The pair started dating in 2015 and have since gotten engaged. Lim and Tan who had a good year on the sporting front with medals at the World Championship also have plans to get married pretty soon.

In this episode, they speak about how it all started, whether their relationship has affected their personal ambitions and what’s next for them in and out of wushu.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:00 How Jowen Lim and Vera Tan fell in love with Wushu

2:15 On meeting each other for the first time

6:20 Do Lim and Tan avoid speaking about Wushu away from competition and training?

9:00 What is the best thing about having a partner who is also an athlete?

11:15 What is next for both Tan and Lim in 2024 both in and out of Wushu?

Read: https://str.sg/iqt7

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Amirul Karim & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk every month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on X: https://str.sg/wtra

Read his articles: https://str.sg/ip4G

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!