Sports Talk Podcast

Jowen Lim and Vera Tan on their love for wushu and each other

In this episode, Jowen Lim and Vera Tan share about how it all started, whether their relationship has affected their personal ambitions and what’s next for them in and out of wushu. PHOTO: ST FILE
Deepanraj Ganesan
Updated
Feb 14, 2024, 07:02 PM
Published
Feb 14, 2024, 06:00 PM

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.

In this episode of Sports Talk, Deepanraj Ganesan gets into the Valentine’s Day mood and spoke to a sporting couple in Wushu exponents Jowen Lim and Vera Tan. 

The pair started dating in 2015 and have since gotten engaged. Lim and Tan who had a good year on the sporting front with medals at the World Championship also have plans to get married pretty soon.

In this episode, they speak about how it all started, whether their relationship has affected their personal ambitions and what’s next for them in and out of wushu.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:00 How Jowen Lim and Vera Tan fell in love with Wushu 

2:15 On meeting each other for the first time 

6:20 Do Lim and Tan avoid speaking about Wushu away from competition and training?

9:00 What is the best thing about having a partner who is also an athlete?

11:15 What is next for both Tan and Lim in 2024 both in and out of Wushu?

Read: https://str.sg/iqt7

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Amirul Karim & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

---

