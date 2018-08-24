In Brief: S. Korean wins his 3rd straight TKD title

S. Korean wins his 3rd straight TKD title

Lee Dae-hoon lifted South Korea's fifth taekwondo gold after beating Iran's Amirmohammad Bakhshikalhori 12-10 win the men's 68kg event at the Asian Games yesterday.

Bronze medals were handed to Jordanian Ahmad Abughaush and Yerassyl Kaiyrbek of Kazakhstan.

XINHUA

Women rowers earn Vietnam first gold

The Vietnamese women's rowing team paddled into first place yesterday to take home their country's only gold of the Games so far.

In what was the final race on the penultimate day of rowing, the lightweight women's quadruple sculls team claimed the title in Palembang.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

N. Korean lifter pips southern rival by 1kg

North Korea's Choe Jon Wi (348kg total) edged out South Korean Kim Woo-jae by a single kilogram to secure the fourth weightlifting Games gold for his country in an epic 77kg category final yesterday.

Thailand's Chinnawong Chatuphum (341 kg) finished third.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Scuffle breaks out between swimmers

A South Korean swimmer was assaulted by a Chinese athlete following an altercation at the Games, the Yonhap news agency reported yesterday.

It happened after Kim Hye-jin accidentally struck the unnamed Chinese swimmer's face and the pair had to be pulled apart.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE