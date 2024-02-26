If you’re a weekend warrior, tips can make sport more fun

The winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature may not seem the appropriate person to go to for sporting advice but give it a try. Doris Lessing had no athletic pedigree, but her words were sharp with insight. “That is what learning is,” she wrote. “You suddenly understand something you’ve understood all your life, but in a new way”.

Like, say, the serve in tennis.

Sudhir, a banker, has played on weekends most of his life. He knows his serve, even if he possibly hasn’t ever seen or studied its mechanics. Amateurs don’t film themselves, which is probably for the best. Anyway when his son, Arnav, recruited to play in a US college in 2025, was sharpening his game, Sudhir elbowed in and asked the coach for tutorials himself.

In three sessions, among other things, the coach altered his elbow position and taught him a wrist snap and the result, said Sudhir, was two things: A quicker serve. And “I don’t miss”. Not everyone’s going to be a wunderkind, but you can be a 54-year-old with a joyously retooled game.

And so the question is, if you’re a Sunday shuttlecock-smasher, golfing birdie-chaser or just plain pavement pounder in padded Nikes, why aren’t you doing the same?

Asking for help, I mean.

Like fixing a grip, fine-tuning your footwork or not letting your hands flap like a penguin’s flipper when you run. You’ll get faster and you’ll love it. But then, perhaps, part of the joyous illusion of amateur sport is to simply rock up, stub out a cigarette and expect to hit a nine iron to three feet. In a way no one is as confident as us.

There are levels of amateurs and I’m roughly talking about folks in the middle. Not the oh-where’s-my-racket dabblers or the intense video-analysing, golf aid-buying clan. I’m talking the occasional YouTube-watching player, who can partially recite Carlos Alcaraz’s stats, shrugs off hangovers and sees weekend sport as a cult.

This person is the target of Play of the Month, a series which the Straits Times sports desk began in January. The first part was on floorball. The second was on netball. The idea is to not only introduce you to a sport but also to offer suggestions to improve. Isn’t better always the idea?

But some amateurs just want to break a sweat, discuss Rory McIlroy’s latest outburst and hit one shot of such immaculate timing that it feels like a religious experience. But getting coached? Hmmm. “What the heck,” messages Salma, a golfing friend, “(I’m) not planning to turn pro and not bothered about winning”. She’s chasing the camaraderie a course offers, not cups.

Time is another excuse. So is money, for experts come at a price. And yet a single lesson can elevate not just a game but the days which follow. Fifteen minutes with a golf coach – to be fair it was with David Leadbetter, guru to Nick Faldo – altered my swing and doused a fear of shanks.

Roger Federer, patron saint of Making Everything Look Too Damn Easy, had technicians in his corner. Even genius can’t unlock itself, it needs collaboration. Anyway, part of loving a sport is investigating it. If we’re not madly competitive, perhaps at least we may be curious. How, for instance, do you spin a shuttle?

To learn more is often to want to play more. And to play better is often to last longer. As age brought bifocals to my cricketing friend Unmish and Singapore’s humidity tested him, he invested in lessons in his 30s to last till his 40s. The result was a reshaped game, a fitter amateur and 10 extra years of memories.

Amateurs are mostly average in what we do, but expert in what we say. We’re the masters in offering advice – “swing is too fast, buddy”; “toss is too low” – and maybe it’s time we took some. We’re also diligent practitioners of inept mechanics, but some of our flaws can still be salvaged. If professionals are prone to point to “1 per cent” gains, amateurs are capable of 10 per cent leaps. Let’s say there’s sufficient room for improvement.

So let’s go find our personal Yodas, just like the gent I used to play tennis with did. His name is Paddy and he decided his slice was a fine but insufficient tool. But to have a single-handed topspin backhand, now that’s like an ornament in anyone’s armoury. And so two years ago, at 60, Paddy went to a coach and learnt the shot. To discover a skill at that age is worth a little swagger.

When we sit after sport, the breath ragged and wristbands tossed, it’s a glorious moment. Liberating, really. Satisfying, mostly. Often we feel our best days are behind us but it would be fitting if, like Paddy, we’re passionate enough to push further. After all, “amateur” is derived from the Latin word “amator”. It means lover.