ST Full-time Report: How badminton champ Loh Kean Yew unleashes his winning smash | 5 must-watch World Cup documentaries

Dear ST reader,

We are just days away from the Qatar World Cup. Check out our dedicated microsite for exclusive stories plus everything you need to know to win your office pool on the eventual champion.

Ever wondered what it's like to miss a penalty in the World Cup final? My colleague Rohit Brijnath spoke to former Italy striker Daniele Massaro, who saw his attempt saved in that infamous 1994 game against Brazil, to find out more.

Did you also know that newly crowned Sportsman of the Year Loh Kean Yew's racket reaches a height of more than 3m when he unleashes one of his smashes? We didn't either until we put the badminton star into a 3D Fullbody Scanner. The result was an eye-opening discovery into the world of badminton.

Thanks for subscribing and see you next week.