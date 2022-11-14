ST Full-time Report: How badminton champ Loh Kean Yew unleashes his winning smash | 5 must-watch World Cup documentaries

Dear ST reader,

We are just days away from the Qatar World Cup. Check out our dedicated microsite for exclusive stories plus everything you need to know to win your office pool on the eventual champion.

Ever wondered what it's like to miss a penalty in the World Cup final? My colleague Rohit Brijnath spoke to former Italy striker Daniele Massaro, who saw his attempt saved in that infamous 1994 game against Brazil, to find out more.

Did you also know that newly crowned Sportsman of the Year Loh Kean Yew's racket reaches a height of more than 3m when he unleashes one of his smashes? We didn't either until we put the badminton star into a 3D Fullbody Scanner. The result was an eye-opening discovery into the world of badminton.

Thanks for subscribing and see you next week.

Power and precision: The art and science behind Loh Kean Yew’s smash

In July 2022, teams from The Straits Times and Singapore Polytechnic gathered at ITE College Central for a special project: To capture the lethal smash technique of 2021 World Badminton champion Loh Kean Yew.

Through cutting edge technology, we analyse one of the most fascinating strokes in badminton.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: I’m lucky, 99% remember only Baggio and Baresi, says Massaro on 1994 shoot-out miss

The former Italy striker recounted to ST's Rohit Brijnath the heartbreaking defeat to Brazil in the final.

READ MORE HERE

Winning gold medals at 62; bowling is right up Hairon Awang’s alley

The Singaporean has won two golds at the ongoing Asian Senior Tenpin Bowling Championships in Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Lions coach Nishigaya issues challenge to players after naming provisional AFF C’ship squad

He will decide on his final squad after a training camp in Japan and friendly on Dec 17.

READ MORE HERE

On The Ball: Who will be EPL champs? The answer could be determined in Qatar

Arsenal and Man City will hope their players return in good physical condition to resume domestic football, says John Brewin.

READ MORE HERE

Fearless and grounded, ‘incredible’ Jude Bellingham leads the charge of young stars in Qatar

Others to watch include German Jamal Musiala and France's Eduardo Camavinga.

READ MORE HERE

In The Driver’s Seat: Russell’s tears of joy were a reminder of why we love Formula 1

The Briton erased the heartbreak of losing the 2020 Sakhir GP to triumph on Sunday in Sao Paulo, writes David Tremayne.

READ MORE HERE

5 documentaries or movies to get you in the mood for the World Cup

If you think Shaolin Soccer made the list, you are going to be disappointed.

READ MORE HERE

