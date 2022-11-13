World Cup: Fearless and grounded, ‘incredible’ Jude Bellingham leads the charge of young stars in Qatar

Three months after England’s run at the 2018 World Cup ended in semi-final heartbreak, Jude Bellingham made his first appearance for Birmingham City’s Under-23 team - as a 15-year-old.

Not old enough even for a provisional driving license then, the all-action midfielder is now set to become one of the figures the Three Lions will rely on as they aim to win a first World Cup since 1966.

Declan Rice is an assured starter for Gareth Southgate in midfield but the question of who will partner him is unresolved. Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, the fulcrum of the 2018 side, has struggled with fitness and completed 90 minutes only thrice this season.

Kalvin Phillips, Rice’s partner when England finished runners-up at the 2020 European Championship, has been on the pitch in the Premier League for just a solitary minute since signing for Manchester City in the summer.

Enter Bellingham.

Being thrust into a key role in your first World Cup is a huge weight for any player to bear, let alone one that turns 20 only next June. Bellingham, though, is no ordinary teenager. These days, he wears the captain’s armband regularly as he bosses the midfield for German giants Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

His ability to keep his head on a swivel and deliver star performances on the big stage is astounding.

In September, he gave a preview of what he could do in Qatar, when England drew 3-3 with auld rivals Germany in a Nations League match.

He earned the Man of the Match award after a superlative display alongside Rice as they battled the formidable duo of Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich, who have 132 caps between them.

Bellingham finished the game with more accurate passes, passes in the final third, and shots than any other player. He also won more duels than anyone else on the pitch. It was only his eighth start for England in his 17th cap.

After a breathless der Klassiker tie with Bayern Munich in October, The Straits Times asked Bellingham how he manages to excel consistently on the pitch while also dealing with the pressure of his meteoric rise.

Wearing a relaxed smile, he simply said: “I’ve got really good people around me, I’m always kept (grounded) but I always want to get better as well. I think I can always improve.”

Later that month he also told the Bundesliga website that his mentality was forged from his time at Birmingham, whom he played for from the age of eight until he joined Dortmund at 17.

“Everything you want, you have to work for, and if you’re not getting it, you have to have something in you that sparks you to go and get it,” he said.

City manager Pep Guardiola called this combative mentality “something special” before a Champions League tie in October while former Dortmund skipper Roman Weidenfeller, a member of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad, described Bellingham as “very complete... a warrior on the pitch”.

Another ex-Dortmund man, defender Patrick Owomoyela, conducted the club’s first official interview with Bellingham after he signed, and told ST he was struck by his intelligence and ambition.

“I could see he was just so confident in himself, even at 17. And he has backed that up with so much passion and quality. I’m overwhelmed by how much of a talent he is... this kid is incredible,” said Owomoyela, an 11-cap German international.

Europe’s elite clubs will be keeping a close watch on Bellingham’s exploits in Qatar. Liverpool, Real Madrid, City and Manchester United are all said to admire the player, who is valued at a staggering €90 million ($125.8 million) by Transfermarkt.

All that attention, however, will not bother Bellingham one bit. In fact, he has proven that he thrives under it.

JAMAL MUSIALA (Germany)