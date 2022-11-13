Power and precision: The art and science behind Loh Kean Yew’s smash

A white missile made of feathers, string, cork, tape and leather is hurtling at me at a speed which suggests prayer would be useful. There is no time to think or react or even panic. Because Loh Kean Yew, who is smashing a badminton shuttle from across the net, is the equivalent of an airborne sniper.

Fortunately, right now he’s aiming to miss me.

We’re in Block F, a vast multi-purpose hall at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio on a quiet evening in early July. Loh is wearing 14 sensors on his hands, forearms, chest, upper arms, thighs, calves and feet and is surrounded by three motion-capture cameras. Looking on are members of The Straits Times’ interactive graphics team and students from the Singapore Polytechnic’s Media, Arts & Design school and their instructors Kenny Ong and Christian James Sethmohan. Together we’re trying to dissect the movement and technique involved in one of the most fascinating strokes of sport.

The badminton smash.

Speed is one of the fascinations of sport and humans are obsessed by how fast we can run, drive, hit, kick. Radar guns compute the speed of tennis serves (fastest at 263.4kmh) and measure the output of cricket’s fast bowlers (161.3 kmh).

But badminton, in part a dainty sport of feel and feathered spin, has an unparalleled ferocity. A smash in competition has been measured at 426kmh and almost nothing in mainstream sport moves at such velocity. In short, a Loh smash – he says he’s hit the odd one over 400kmh – would overtake a Formula One car moving at the fastest speed it ever has in a race (372.5kmh).

But the smash isn’t just about speed, it’s about accuracy, disguise, when to use it and how to vary its direction and angle. But breaking its elements down, in a project which has never been attempted in the Singapore media, required a volunteer.

Up stepped Loh, the 2021 world champion and 2022 Sportsman of the Year in Singapore.

We needed roughly three hours of his time, patience with the technology and a willingness from him to hit a succession of smashes.

Sure, he said.

Loh arrived on time, no entourage in sight, his smile in place and his competition shoes neatly packed in a separate bag. We asked him to bring T-shirts in two different colours. He brought five. When he changed shirts, he folded them carefully. A meticulous project required such a fastidious player.

Loh first stepped into a 3D Fullbody Scanner called the Botspot Botscan NEO. He stood still in a circular space, arms by his side, as the machine created a “true digital twin” of him “with a measurement accuracy up to 1mm”.

Will the scan take long, I asked the technician?

“0.01 of second,” he replied.