David Raya, Brentford’s Spanish goalkeeper, is going to the World Cup. So is Robert Sanchez, his Brighton counterpart. Meanwhile, David de Gea, the Manchester United ‘keeper once expected to succeed Iker Casillas as his nation’s long-time No. 1, will be at home in Cheshire, training with his club.

Good news for United, one of their key men can rest up, and perhaps, with bonus training time, Erik ten Hag can work on his goalkeeper’s use of the ball at his feet.