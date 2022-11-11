Football: 5 documentaries or movies to get you in the mood for the World Cup

In the past 21 World Cups, 79 nations have appeared at least once and 13 have made it to the final. Only eight have won. You know the numbers, you will probably know the names but do you know their story?

This nine-episode documentary series looks at the stories behind the eight world champions. Former players, coaches and journalists from Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Uruguay share their perspective on the obstacles that stood in the way and the euphoria of a World Cup triumph.

After binge-watching this series, you can boast your newfound knowledge to friends and family when you host watch parties or better yet, it might improve your chances in your office pool by showing you what a winning nation needs to succeed.

Total runtime: 455 minutes

2. Sommeren ‘92