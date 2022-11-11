Football: 5 documentaries or movies to get you in the mood for the World Cup

SINGAPORE – The Fifa World Cup kicks off on Nov 20 and you’re still not in the mood for it? Fret not, here are five documentaries or movies that will raise interest to fever pitch for you before the action gets underway in Qatar. Warning: If you think Shaolin Soccer made the list, you are going to be disappointed.
1. Becoming Champions
In the past 21 World Cups, 79 nations have appeared at least once and 13 have made it to the final. Only eight have won. You know the numbers, you will probably know the names but do you know their story?
This nine-episode documentary series looks at the stories behind the eight world champions. Former players, coaches and journalists from Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Uruguay share their perspective on the obstacles that stood in the way and the euphoria of a World Cup triumph.
After binge-watching this series, you can boast your newfound knowledge to friends and family when you host watch parties or better yet, it might improve your chances in your office pool by showing you what a winning nation needs to succeed.
Total runtime: 455 minutes
2. Sommeren ‘92
Are you one of those rooting for the underdogs at the World Cup? Or perhaps you had a dream recently that Gareth Bale’s Wales lifted the trophy, told your friends and have been unsuccessful in trying to convince them that it’s possible? This movie is for you.
The film, Summer of ‘92 in Danish, is based on Denmark’s fairy-tale triumph at the 1992 European Championship. Why is it shocking? Because the Danes had actually failed to even qualify for the tournament in the first place.
Their improbable victory will leave you inspired and reinforce the belief that anything (except maybe Tunisia winning the World Cup) is possible. Or as your school football coach used to say: “The ball is round, anything can happen.”
Runtime: 93 minutes
3. One Night In Turin
Here we go again. For at least 12 days as the group matches are being played, we will not hear the end of the “It’s coming home” jingle, England fans’ go-to anthem during international tournaments. The last time it “came home” though, was way back in 1966.
At the 1990 edition in Italy, the Three Lions came ever so close and the result was this magnificent documentary. It explores the team’s journey to that fateful semi-final against West Germany, how it united the nation and how it fell apart that night.
One of the iconic scenes is Paul Gascoigne in tears after realising his yellow card would bar him from the World Cup final.
Runtime: 97 minutes
4. Captains
The images of Fabio Cannavaro, Iker Casillas, Cafu or Hugo Lloris hoisting the World Cup trophy in the air are forever etched in our memory banks.
This eight-part docuseries, which is available on Netflix, follows six captains including Croatia’s Luka Modric, Brazil’s Thiago Silva and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and their teams during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. It tackles how they juggle family life with the expectations of a nation. Spoiler alert: Given only 32 teams reach the World Cup Finals, not everyone gets their happy ending.
Runtime: 296 minutes
5. Ronaldo
He’s been crowned the best in the world on five occasions but Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to get his hands on the World Cup. While he has recently developed a habit of heading home earlier than necessary, Ronaldo will hope he and Portugal stay till the end in Qatar.
This documentary, which is available on Netflix, charts the life of the Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar, from his humble beginnings to his record-breaking career. A highly intriguing watch for any football fan unless you’re Team Messi.
Runtime: 92 minutes