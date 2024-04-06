‘Hell of the North’ race looms as elite cyclists face crash crisis

While he believes that change is “not always the best thing to do”, one thing he will not change are his tactics as he pursues his sixth Monument title. He added: “If you want to win, you have to be where everyone wants to be at the crucial moments.”

As cycling fans tune in on April 7, their thoughts will be with Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic, who were among those hospitalised after crashing at the Tour of the Basque Country on April 4.

This has cast a question mark over their participation in this season’s Tour de France, which starts on June 29.

Vingegaard was initially diagnosed with a broken collarbone and several broken ribs. His team said on April 5 that he has also suffered lung damage, but is stable.

Road cycling’s five huge one-day races are known as the Monuments due to their epic length. Among them, Paris-Roubaix, which starts in Compiegne, 80km from Paris, is known as “Queen of the classics” because it is the toughest.

The 25 teams select seven of their sturdiest riders on the cobbles to cope with the repeated punctures and frequent falls.

In 2021, winner Sonny Colbrelli fell to the ground at the finish line, unrecognisable in a coat of mud. The following year, after a race in drier conditions, champion Dylan van Baarle rode into the Roubaix velodrome cloaked in ghostly grey dust.

Race folklore has it that the cobbles decide the winner, who receives one of the rough-hewn slabs in the guise of a champion’s trophy along with a €30,000 (S$44,000) cheque and a carton containing French fries and cold beer.

There are 29 cobbled sections along the 260km route, each of them given a rating of one to five stars depending on their bone-rattling potential. Six are four-star and three of them five-star.

These sections can be as narrow as three metres, are by no means flat, and are flanked with a daunting drainage ditch on one side.

At last week’s other great cobbled classic, the Tour of Flanders, which van der Poel won with ease, there were no significant accidents.