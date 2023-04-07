Guus Hiddink urges Chelsea to make Frank Lampard more than a stop-gap manager

LONDON – New Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard has yet to oversee a match in his second stint in the Stamford Bridge dugout but former Blues boss Guus Hiddink believes the Chelsea legend should be handed the role on a permanent basis.

On Thursday, Chelsea’s joint-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said in a statement that Chelsea’s record goalscorer would return to the club in the wake of Graham Potter’s dismissal last Sunday.

Lampard previously managed the Blues from July 2019 to January 2021 during Roman Abramovich’s ownership of the club.

Former England midfielder Lampard had been out of a job since January, when he was sacked by relegation-threatened Everton after less than a year in charge.

Speaking ahead of 11th-placed Chelsea’s English Premier League trip to fourteenth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Hiddink told The Daily Telegraph: “Honestly, I don’t want him to be seen as just an interim manager. But also to get the confidence to continue with the project next season.

“He knows the club like no other and it’s important to give things continuity. Like everyone, Lampard will need time. Chelsea have invested a lot of money but now have to adjust to an idea.”

Dutchman Hiddink knows full well what it takes to take interim charge at Chelsea, having done it twice, in 2009 and 2015-16, having managed Lampard during his initial stint.

His first spell was particularly impressive, losing just once in 22 matches and helping the Blues lift the 2009 FA Cup.

The 76-year-old, who led PSV Eindhoven to the European Cup and South Korea and Netherlands to fourth at the World Cup, suggested Lampard’s first managerial stint at Chelsea came too soon.

He said: “Perhaps it was too early to take on such a big responsibility. He had just started his coaching career and now he has more experience, he is more and better prepared.

“He has a chance to do something nice with the Champions League at the end of the season. And I think he can be the man to lead the new Chelsea.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp, who is Lampard’s uncle, too, believes the 44-year-old could become “a top manager”.

He told talkSPORT: “You look at the squad, all of the players they’ve got there, they’re full of absolute top talent...

“It’s a great chance for Frank, it can put him back on the big stage if he does well. Even if he doesn’t get the Chelsea job, at least it’ll put him back in the frame for something else again...

“I think he wants to come back and try to prove that he can become a top manager and I’m sure he can, given the right opportunities.”