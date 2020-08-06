Tiger to roar from within

SAN FRANCISCO • Tiger Woods is preparing for a journey into the unknown as he heads into today's PGA Championship hunting for a 16th Major against the surreal backdrop of a deserted course at TPC Harding Park.

Throughout his career, the former world No. 1 has become accustomed to roaring galleries following his every shot, providing a jolt of energy that he has fed off time and again.

Yet this year's first Major in San Francisco will be different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions imposed to stem the spread of Covid-19 means the tournament will be a fan-free, muted affair.

Woods got an early taste of his changed environment during a media briefing ahead of today's opening round. Where in the past a scrum of reporters would have attended, only a handful of journalists were present.

"Well, that's an unknown," he said when asked about how the absence of fans might affect his chances. "I don't know if anyone in our generation has ever played without fans in a Major championship. It's going to be very different.

"But it's still a Major championship. It's still the best players in the world. We all understand that going into it, so there's going to be plenty of energy from the competitive side.

"But as far as the energy outside the ropes, that is an unknown. And hopefully, I can put myself in a position where I can be in that position where I can feel what it feels like to have no fans and also coming down the stretch with a chance to win."

His former caddie, Steve Williams, is among those who believe that the lack of fans might prove to be a hindrance.

"With that element missing, for someone who hasn't played a lot of tournament golf this year, it'll be challenging for Tiger to find that spark he needs," the New Zealander said earlier this week.

World No. 15 Woods first experienced the fan-less reality at the Memorial Tournament last month, where he finished tied for 40th, but is resigned to "the new world we live in" and admitted he would "just have to get used to it".

PANDEMIC HITS THE FAN I don't know if anyone in our generation has ever played without fans in a Major championship. It's going to be very different. TIGER WOODS, world No. 15, on how the absence of fans this week could affect his chances of winning his 16th Major title.

Aside from an empty gallery, he has another concern, with this week's weather forecast in San Francisco predicting cooler than average temperatures. Spinal fusion surgery has made his lower back vulnerable to chilly weather, with the city recording 13 deg C yesterday despite it being summer season.

"When it's cooler like this, it's just making sure that my core stays warm, layering up properly," he said. "I know I won't have the same range of motion as I would back home in Florida where it's 35 deg C every day. That's just the way it is."

However, he will not be using the weather as an excuse, claiming he had spent most of his five-month downtime practising at home.

"I feel good," he said. "Obviously, I haven't played much competitively, but... this is what I've been gearing up for. We've got a lot of big events starting from here, so looking forward to it. This is going to be a fun test for all of us."

He will be grouped with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and top-ranked Justin Thomas, who is seeking his second Major since claiming the 2017 edition, today.

Fellow American Thomas comes into the tournament as the hottest commodity in golf, having won three events this year, including the WGC-St Jude Invitational last Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: DAY 1

Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 4am