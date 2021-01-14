Masters 'confident' of allowing limited fans

AUGUSTA (Georgia) • The 2021 Masters Tournament will be held with a small number of spectators in the gallery.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, on Tuesday said last year's delayed Masters provided a blueprint to safely conduct this year's edition, set for April 8-11, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April," he said.

It was also announced the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will return with a restricted number of fans in attendance.

"As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance," Ridley added.

"While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve."

His statement did not mention how many ticket holders will be allowed to enter but the players welcomed the news.

Cameron Smith, last year's joint runner-up at the Masters, and reigning PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa were both delighted by the announcement of the return of the famed Augusta roars.

"We miss the fans out here every week," Smith said. "It's such a unique place in that you can hear everything that's going on. I think if we get a few (fans) out there, it will definitely make a difference."

Morikawa, who captured his first Major title last August at Harding Park, hopes that Augusta's plans might signal a gradual return for fans across all PGA Tour events.

"It's obviously encouraging," he said. "I think all these tournaments are going to start bringing fans back, whether it's limited capacity or a certain amount per day.

"The PGA Tour has built a system, and I'm sure the Masters have built a system with everyone else to make sure this doesn't get out of hand. But for the most part, slowly to start seeing fans, it's going to be really exciting."

