Green jacket, phone bans and nightmares: Yes, it’s Masters time

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Ticket sellers in Augusta, Georgia, on April 6, prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 09:39 PM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 09:11 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Red is the colour of blood, danger and dimly lit districts of ill repute. And if you’re a taekwondo exponent, it’s best to wear it. According to a study by the University of Munster, referees have a tendency to award more points to competitors dressed in red.

Sport, if you haven’t noticed, is obsessed with colour, from silver given to the first Olympic champions (gold medals came later), to the pink of the Giro d’Italia leader’s jersey in cycling, to yellow which is the warning card in equestrian.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top