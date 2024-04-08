Green jacket, phone bans and nightmares: Yes, it’s Masters time

Red is the colour of blood, danger and dimly lit districts of ill repute. And if you’re a taekwondo exponent, it’s best to wear it. According to a study by the University of Munster, referees have a tendency to award more points to competitors dressed in red.

Sport, if you haven’t noticed, is obsessed with colour, from silver given to the first Olympic champions (gold medals came later), to the pink of the Giro d’Italia leader’s jersey in cycling, to yellow which is the warning card in equestrian.