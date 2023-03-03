Golf: The complicated world of a prodigy

SINGAPORE – What does it take to become a sports prodigy? Unshakeable self-belief, a lot of personal sacrifices and perhaps even genetics.

Last October, Atthaya Thitikul was still 19 when she became the world No. 1 in women’s golf. She had already won twice on the LPGA Tour and four times on the Ladies European Tour and yet, the root of her self-confidence was evident much earlier.

Instead of turning professional at 16, as her father Montree had encouraged, Atthaya said no. She was a teenager but had the strength of character to decide her own path.

“I did a lot. I changed my whole swing before I turned pro and I also had to improve my short game,” she said. “I worked with my coach, went to the gym, training my body to be ready as a professional.”

While Atthaya spent just two weeks as No. 1, she has become one of the game’s biggest stars and an icon back home in Thailand.

Unlike Atthaya, whose parents did not even play golf, Nelly Korda’s rise can be partly explained by good genes.

Her father Petr won tennis’ Australian Open in 1988 while her mother Regina Rajchrtova was once a top-30 player on the WTA. Her older sister Jessica also competes on the LPGA Tour while their younger brother Sebastian followed in their parents’ footsteps.

Nelly, 24, won her first LPGA title at 20 and in 2021, she became world No. 1 and also claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics.