Golf: The complicated world of a prodigy

SINGAPORE – What does it take to become a sports prodigy? Unshakeable self-belief, a lot of personal sacrifices and perhaps even genetics.
Last October, Atthaya Thitikul was still 19 when she became the world No. 1 in women’s golf. She had already won twice on the LPGA Tour and four times on the Ladies European Tour and yet, the root of her self-confidence was evident much earlier.
Instead of turning professional at 16, as her father Montree had encouraged, Atthaya said no. She was a teenager but had the strength of character to decide her own path.
“I did a lot. I changed my whole swing before I turned pro and I also had to improve my short game,” she said. “I worked with my coach, went to the gym, training my body to be ready as a professional.”
While Atthaya spent just two weeks as No. 1, she has become one of the game’s biggest stars and an icon back home in Thailand.
Unlike Atthaya, whose parents did not even play golf, Nelly Korda’s rise can be partly explained by good genes.
Her father Petr won tennis’ Australian Open in 1988 while her mother Regina Rajchrtova was once a top-30 player on the WTA. Her older sister Jessica also competes on the LPGA Tour while their younger brother Sebastian followed in their parents’ footsteps.
Nelly, 24, won her first LPGA title at 20 and in 2021, she became world No. 1 and also claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
Having a household which have gone through similar experiences has helped, she said. “My parents have always kind of preached that everyone has their own path, that fast success isn’t always good and that it’s good to go through the course of the ups and downs.”
Familial support comes in different forms. For Filipino-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso, that meant allowing her to move from Japan to the Philippines – where her mother was born – at the age of nine to be homeschooled so she could dedicate more time to golf.
“I don’t really like saying sacrifice because I love playing golf and spending my whole day on the golf course,” said Saso, 21, who won two golds at the 2018 Asian Games when she was 17. She then bagged two titles on the Japan Tour in 2020 and won a Major, the US Women’s Open in 2021.
“I was just really happy playing golf, chasing my dream, but if there was some sacrifice that my family did, it was to be away from me.”
Prodigies like Atthaya, Korda and Saso are becoming more commonplace in women’s golf. From 2003 to 2012, 32 per cent of LPGA tournaments were won by players who were 30 or older. But that figure has dropped to 12 per cent in the last 10 seasons.
Two-time Major champion and former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis was 22 when she won her first Tour title, but had to wait another four years for her second.
She said: “It’s great that they’re good at a young age, but they also kind of lose that time of being a kid. They’re figuring life out in the professional golf world so you do worry about them and that’s why you see some burnout and some not able to handle it.”
Michelle Wie West knows that feeling all too well. The American has been in the spotlight since she was 10 when she became the youngest player to qualify for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship.
Dealing with fame as a teenager was not easy for Wie West, who turned professional just before her 16th birthday. She stepped away from professional golf in June 2022.
She said: “I think a lot of people said I was standoffish, but it was more like awkwardness because it’s like really awkward when you’re grabbing pizza with your friends and people are coming over for an autograph. I was really shy and I didn’t know what to do.”
With early success also comes huge expectations, which world No. 1 Lydia Ko has had to learn to manage over the course of her career.
Since she became the youngest person to win a professional tour event at 14, the Kiwi has had three spells at the top of the world rankings, which she first reached at the age of 17, and has also endured a barren spell that saw her go winless for the next three years.
Ko won 14 times on the LPGA before she turned 20. The 25-year-old said: “In my first two years on tour, a lot of people said it seems like everything is coming very easily but it never felt easy.
“But after a period where I wasn’t able to win for three years and things got a bit tougher, I realised that sometimes it might not be a sunny day so I would just tell myself that you would have your own ups and downs.”