Golf: Jordan Spieth ends four-year title drought with victory at Texas Open

AUSTIN (REUTERS) - After nearly four winless years, 27-year-old American Jordan Spieth is back in business.

He shot a six-under 66 in the final round of the Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on Sunday (April 4) to finish on 18-under 270 and beat compatriot Charlie Hoffman (66) by two strokes.

Matt Wallace (70) resided in third place at 14 under, while Lucas Glover (66) finished in fourth place at 12 under and India's Anirban Lahiri (69) settled for fifth place at 10 under.

Spieth, the one-time wunderkind, picked up his first PGA Tour win a couple of weeks shy of his 20th birthday in 2013 and went on win the Masters - his first of three Major titles - two years later, kicking off a remarkable early-career run. But he had not hoisted a trophy since the British Open in 2017.

That drought ended on Sunday and he told reporters after the final round that it had not completely hit him yet that he was back in the winners' circle.

"It's been a road that's had a lot of tough days. I've had people in my corner that have always believed in me even when I've kind of believed less in myself," said Spieth. "I just feel a lot of gratitude to those who have helped me kind of get back here."

The win could provide much-needed momentum for the 12-time PGA Tour winner, who came into the tournament looking to fine-tune his short game before travelling to Augusta this week to compete in the Masters.

"I've got quite a bit to piece together in my game, so it's actually pretty easy for me to put my head down and actually focus on getting to work for this next week," said Spieth, adding that he hoped to work on his swing.

"The consistency and the clean-up and kind of the tightness of the swing has still quite a ways to go."