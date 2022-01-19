Golf: England's Paul Casey has 'unfinished business' at SMBC Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - Grey in his beard, wrinkles across his tanned face, crow's feet around his blue eyes. Paul Casey is 44, preparing for his 22nd season as a professional golfer and wants you to know he remains as driven as ever.

The Englishman, at world No. 27, is the highest ranked player at this week's US$1.25 million (S$1.69 million) SMBC Singapore Open. It is his first tournament of the year after a two-month break but despite the obvious rust in his game, Casey wants nothing less than a win at the Sentosa Golf Club.