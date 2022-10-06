Golf: Dustin Johnson hails LIV alliance with Mena Tour, says LIV's golfers deserve ranking points

BANGKOK - Wet weather and thunderstorms have been forecast for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok this week, so the scorching 32 deg C heat was much welcome on Thursday as its pro-am participants took to the Stonehill golf course.

One of LIV's top golfers, Dustin Johnson, also took the opportunity to turn the heat on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), a private company which administers and publishes the rankings of players participating in eligible golf tours worldwide.

One of the biggest issues for players who have defected to LIV Golf from the DP World and PGA Tours is their plummeting positions in the world rankings, as LIV has not received OWGR accreditation despite submitting a formal application in mid-July. As such, its players are unable to collect ranking points to play in the sport's four Majors.

Since joining the breakaway series in June, Johnson has seen his world ranking dip from 14th to 23rd.

On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced a "strategic alliance" with the developmental Mena (Middle East and North Africa) Tour that will see the former's events becoming part of, and sanctioned by, the Dubai-based tour - which has been recognised by the OWGR since 2016.

Speaking to media after the pro-am in Bangkok, former world No. 1 Johnson said: "I think we deserve them (ranking points). I think obviously with the quality of players we have out here, the events we're having, we should have them.

"I think it's very smart and strategic the way they're going about it, but hopefully they (OWGR) make the right decision and give us world ranking points."

The American, who has won two Majors, 24 PGA Tour titles and nine on the DP World Tour, continued to turn the pressure up on the OWGR on Thursday.

The 38-year-old added: "It's supposed to be a non-biased organisation, so we are playing golf, competing with some of the best golfers in the world, so yes, we should be awarded points. Will they do that? Hopefully. Like I said, I think we deserve them, and hopefully we'll get them."

Announcing its alliance on Thursday, Atul Khosla, LIV Golf's president and chief operations officer, said that it is "taking this mutually beneficial action to support the game at the developmental level and because of the importance and fairness of LIV golfers qualifying for OWGR points".

He added: "We're pleased to create pathways that give more opportunities for young players, while also giving fans rankings that include all the world's best golfers."

The issue of ranking points, or LIV Golf's lack of them, has been a sticking point in the sport. In September, all 48 players of its players at the Chicago tournament backed a letter to OWGR chairman Peter Dawson urging the organisation to grant it ranking points.

In its letter, it had asked for the results of LIV events to be included retroactively in the ranking as "an OWGR without LIV would be incomplete and inaccurate, the equivalent of… leaving Belgium, Argentina, and England out of the Fifa rankings".