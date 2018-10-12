Golf: Davis Love III to play in the 2019 SMBC Singapore Open at the Sentosa Golf Club

SINGAPORE - American golfer Davis Love III will make his debut at the SMBC Singapore Open in 2019, tournament organisers confirmed on Friday (Oct 12).

The 54-year-old, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017, will join defending champion Sergio Garcia at the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course from Jan 17-20.

"I have played golf all over the world and so I am really excited to have the opportunity to play a tournament in Singapore, where I have not been before," said Love, one of the US team's assistant captains at the recent Ryder Cup.

"I have heard a lot about the tournament and most of the world's best players have competed there so it's going to be a great way for me to start 2019."

For the fourth consecutive year the Singapore Open will be jointly-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour Organisation. It will be the opening event of the season on both circuits. Also, for the third successive year, the US$1 million (S$1.37m) tournament will be part of The Open Qualifying Series.

Tickets for the Singapore Open has gone on sale on Friday, with early-bird discounts until Nov 30, on APACTix.