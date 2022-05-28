Golf: Co-leader Scottie Scheffler stays bogey-free at Charles Schwab

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fired a five-under 65 on Friday (May 28) to share the second-round lead with Scott Stallings and Beau Hossler at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Stallings shot a 64, tied for the low round of the day, and Hossler also signed for a 65 to move into the lead pack.

Scheffler was one of eight co-leaders after the first day of the tournament at Colonial Country Club.

Patrick Reed is alone in fourth at eight under after his second straight round of 66. Pat Perez (66) and Chris Kirk (67) are tied for fifth at seven under.

Scheffler is the only player in the field to remain bogey-free through 36 holes.

"I love that stat. It's a lot of fun," Scheffler said. "I kept the stress off myself for the most part. My lag putting was really good, and really the only long par putt I made was on No. 7, and outside of that, I really didn't put much stress on myself, which is good."

The Masters champion, who grew up in the Dallas area, made two of his five birdies on his first two holes and drained a nearly 25-foot, right-to-left putt for birdie at the par-4 12th.

Stallings posted six birdies and no bogeys to shoot his 64. Four of those birdies came on the back nine, including one on a 29-foot putt at No. 18.

"My caddie has done an unbelievable job of reading the greens all week and I rely on him a lot," Stallings said.

"He said, 'Man, it's going to break late,' and I spit it out there and hopefully he was right and it went right in the middle."

Hossler, who holed out for two eagles during Thursday's round, had a simpler round on Friday of five birdies and no bogeys. Hossler last held at least a share of the 36-hole lead at a PGA Tour event in 2018.

"I hadn't holed out in shoot, I don't know how long, but to have two within an hour was pretty unique," Hossler said.

"Certainly yesterday was more of an up-and-down round. Today felt frankly - never really stress-free, but as stress-free as it's going to get."

Norway's Viktor Hovland (65), Australia's Cam Davis (68), Harold Varner III (68), Max McGreevy (66) and Davis Riley (67) were tied for seventh at six under.