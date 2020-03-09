Golf: Britain's Hatton wins Arnold Palmer Invitational by one shot

Tyrrell Hatton of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, on March 8, 2020.
FLORIDA (REUTERS) - Englishman Tyrrell Hatton secured a one-stroke victory over Marc Leishman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday (March 8).

Hatton hit a series of clutch shots over the dangerous final stretch, culminating with a rock-solid par at the last to clinch his first PGA Tour victory with a two-over-par 74 on another windy day at Bay Hill in Orlando.

He finished at four-under 284, while Australian Leishman (73) claimed second place on three-under. South Korean Im Sung-jae (73) was another shot back in third place.

World number one Rory McIlroy slipped out of contention after he double-bogeyed the sixth and ninth holes.

He shot 76 and tied for fifth at even par.

