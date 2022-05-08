Golf: Bradley slogs to 67 to grab lead at rain-hit PGA event

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Keegan Bradley grinded out a three-under 67 to seize a two-stroke lead after Saturday's (May 7) rain-soaked third round of the US PGA Wells Fargo Championship.

The 35-year-old American fired the low round of a miserable day to stand on eight-under 202 after 54 holes on soggy TPC Potomac at Avenel in suburban Washington.

American Max Homa was second on 204 after a 71 while India's Anirban Lahiri and American James Hahn shared third on 206 with England's Matthew Fitzpatrick fifth in 207.

More than 2 1/2 inches of rain fell upon the course since Wednesday with cold and windy conditions as well on Saturday requiring gritty play in miserable weather.

Bradley had the day's low round and was among only four players to crack par in the third round, matching the fewest in any round this season with the final round in March at Bay Hill.

"It was miserable," Bradley said. "But I grew up playing in this weather, so it was fun. But I am so glad to be done."

Bradley, the 2011 PGA Championship winner in his Major debut, was excited about how he played in brutal conditions.

"Every shot is different than you hit normally," he said. "I hit 7-iron from 140 today. I'm also really happy with my putting.

"To go out and stay strong in this weather, it was daunting in the beginning. I was thinking I've got a long way to go here. But I'm proud of the way I played."

Bradley, ranked 64th, seeks his fifth US PGA triumph, his first since taking the 2018 BMW Championship in a play-off over England's Justin Rose.

He said the tough conditions could be an advantage if they keep him from thinking about the fact that he has not won in nearly four years.

"You're so worried about keeping everything dry," he said. "I'm just trying to get to the next shot."