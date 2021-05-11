Every day's Mother's Day for Inez and her buddy

For golfer Inez Ng, Mother's Day is not a special event that comes round once a year, but something to be celebrated all year.

Mums deserve recognition beyond that one day, and that is why the jovial Inez, one of the most talented players in the Singapore Golf Association's national squad, had not pencilled in the recent Mother's Day as a special occasion.

The 18-year-old describes her mum, Irene, as her buddy, friend, counsellor, motivator and consoler.

Whenever possible, she is there when Inez plays golf. The civil servant and her teacher-husband, Ng Choon Hean, were there last Tuesday when Inez played in the FTAG-sponsored Singapore Pro-Series at Tanah Merah Country Club's Tampines course.

They were there to offer a shoulder in consolation when she lost in a play-off to national teammate Shannon Tan in a local tournament at Warren Golf and Country Club (WGCC) some three years ago.

And they were there on the final day of the 5th National Ranking Games at the Marina Bay Golf Course last Dec 16 when Inez claimed the title with a four-under 68 that won her promotion from the development squad to the national squad.

The Ngs have never been too concerned about results, but believe that as long as the Singapore Sports School student gives of her best, they are satisfied.

In fact, they had introduced the game to the former Methodist Girls' School student when she was six, also taking up the sport with her and their son Ignatius, now 24.

Along the way, the Ngs and Ignatius rarely played golf because it was time-consuming.

But Inez was hooked and the plus-one handicap index golfer made a steady rise to the top.

She trained at WGCC mostly on weekends, and the improvement was evident after she was roped into the development squad and came under national coach Matt Ballard and high performance manager Joshua Ho, a former national team player.

Inez, who has played in the World Team Championship in Dublin and in junior events in California, knows what she wants.

"I am in the IB (international baccalaureate) programme, so I know the demands of study. I try to balance golf and studies, which leaves me with little time for anything else," she said.

"My parents have been very supportive... They, especially my mum, have seldom interfered in what I do, but have always encouraged me in my pursuits."

She plans to further her golf career by enrolling in a United States-based college, saying: "In the long run, I may look at a professional golf career... and the demands are many. That is why I need a fallback with my studies, and a degree, to make out a working career."

The trim 1.67m Inez, who idolises New Zealander Lydia Ko for her great all-round game, is happy with the length of her drives, to about 210m with carry. She is working with Ballard on her short game and putting.

Last Tuesday at the Pro-Series, she bounced back from a 12-over 84 to register a 76 and improve to a creditable 15th out of 24 among Singapore's leading golfers.

And Irene was at the clubhouse to applaud her daughter's second-day showing, where she finished in style with a birdie on the 514m par-five 18th.

For Inez, mum's more than just a word.