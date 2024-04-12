Bryson DeChambeau, the very modern golfer, finds value in the old truths

AUGUSTA – A Masters first round that began with old-time nostalgia ended with the modern Bryson DeChambeau on top of the leaderboard, after he tamed the Augusta wind with an outstanding demonstration of precision.
Spectators who climbed up to a damp first tee on April 11 after early morning rain eased off were rewarded with the sight of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson getting proceedings underway as honorary starters.
For a few minutes, all the talk of rival tours, merger negotiations and multi-million-dollar contracts gave way to the warm glow of memories rekindled as three popular former champions offered a reminder of past glories.
Walk down the hill and head past the old scoreboard, though, and there is a reminder that for all Augusta National’s old-school charm, it is very much a modern business.
Fans formed long lines to fill up shopping bags with merchandise from the club shop, which by some estimates brings in US$1 million (S$1.4 million) an hour during Masters week.
By then, it was down to business on the course as well and DeChambeau was collecting birdies almost as quickly as shop cashiers were swiping credit cards.
The American used a sizzling burst of late birdies to muscle into a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, as Jon Rahm’s Masters title defence got off to a shaky start.
“I felt like I placed the golf ball in the right places,” DeChambeau said.
“For the most part I drove it well, hit it well, hit my irons well and took advantage of the opportunities. I have a level of respect for this golf course... today was a great test, and I was able to conquer a very difficult golf course.”
The 30-year-old is associated with many trends of modern players that leave the older generation shaking their heads.
Earlier in his career, he was so obsessed with distance from the tee that he used the kind of driver made specifically for long-drive competitions and worked on upper body strength obsessively in the gym.
He is also a player who has gone into such detail about his equipment and fine-tuning to his personal needs that he was nicknamed the “Mad Scientist”.
DeChambeau is also active on social media, with a popular YouTube channel, and he is among 13 LIV golfers who are starting in the Masters this week.
For years, he ruffled the feathers of many with his boast that his powerful driving made Augusta a “par-67” course for him. However unwise that comment was – and he calls it a “mistake” – he made a case for it when he took the course.
DeChambeau was impeccable from the outset – a 299-yard drive to the left of the fairway landing his approach six feet from the hole and making birdie.
The 2020 US Open champion was over the back of the green in two on the par-five second, getting up and down for another birdie.
On the par-four third, he was again perfect from the tee and accurate with his wedge to make birdie again.
He started well, kept out of trouble and then finished well with birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th.
DeChambeau ended with a first round of seven-under 65 with eight birdies and a solitary bogey on the ninth.
“In order to win Major championships, you’ve got to, especially out here, you’ve got to do everything well,” he added.
Significantly, the American now appears more comfortable in accepting some of golf’s eternal truths that Nicklaus and company expounded upon earlier.
He was asked about his “Mad Scientist” time and his “Bulky Basher” era and was asked which phase he would say he was in now?
“The golf phase, for sure. Trying to be the best golfer I can be,” he simply said.
World No. 1 Scheffler, playing in a high-profile group with Grand Slam-seeking Rory McIlroy and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, also rode a late birdie blitz to card a bogey-free six-under 66.
“I wasn’t really thinking too much about my score out there. I mean, it’s the first day of the tournament,” he said.
McIlroy, who is making his 10th attempt at completing a career Grand Slam of golf’s four Majors, opened with a 71 while Schauffele carded a 72.
LIV Golf’s Rahm, bidding to become the fourth golfer to successfully defend his Masters crown, launched his title defence with a one-over 73.
Tiger Woods went one under through 13 holes before the round was suspended due to darkness. AFP, REUTERS