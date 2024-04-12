Bryson DeChambeau, the very modern golfer, finds value in the old truths

AUGUSTA – A Masters first round that began with old-time nostalgia ended with the modern Bryson DeChambeau on top of the leaderboard, after he tamed the Augusta wind with an outstanding demonstration of precision.

Spectators who climbed up to a damp first tee on April 11 after early morning rain eased off were rewarded with the sight of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson getting proceedings underway as honorary starters.

For a few minutes, all the talk of rival tours, merger negotiations and multi-million-dollar contracts gave way to the warm glow of memories rekindled as three popular former champions offered a reminder of past glories.

Walk down the hill and head past the old scoreboard, though, and there is a reminder that for all Augusta National’s old-school charm, it is very much a modern business.

Fans formed long lines to fill up shopping bags with merchandise from the club shop, which by some estimates brings in US$1 million (S$1.4 million) an hour during Masters week.

By then, it was down to business on the course as well and DeChambeau was collecting birdies almost as quickly as shop cashiers were swiping credit cards.

The American used a sizzling burst of late birdies to muscle into a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, as Jon Rahm’s Masters title defence got off to a shaky start.

“I felt like I placed the golf ball in the right places,” DeChambeau said.

“For the most part I drove it well, hit it well, hit my irons well and took advantage of the opportunities. I have a level of respect for this golf course... today was a great test, and I was able to conquer a very difficult golf course.”

The 30-year-old is associated with many trends of modern players that leave the older generation shaking their heads.

Earlier in his career, he was so obsessed with distance from the tee that he used the kind of driver made specifically for long-drive competitions and worked on upper body strength obsessively in the gym.

He is also a player who has gone into such detail about his equipment and fine-tuning to his personal needs that he was nicknamed the “Mad Scientist”.

DeChambeau is also active on social media, with a popular YouTube channel, and he is among 13 LIV golfers who are starting in the Masters this week.