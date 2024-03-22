American golfer Kevin Streelman fires 64, grabs first-round lead at Valspar Championship

Kevin Streelman playing his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 22, 2024, 09:01 AM
Published
Mar 22, 2024, 08:47 AM

FLORIDA - Kevin Streelman shot a seven-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Valspar Championship on March 21 in Palm Harbour, Florida.

Seeking his first win on the PGA Tour in nearly 10 years, Streelman sunk three birdies on holes 10 to 18 to start, then added four more over his second half in a bogey-free round at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.

Kevin Roy bested Streelman with eight birdies but stumbled on the seventh and 16th holes with a pair of bogeys, finishing one shot behind Streelman at 65.

Peter Malnati, Canada’s Adam Svensson and China’s Carl Yuan are tied for third at 66. Malnati struggled out of the gate with a pair of bogeys on the front nine, then recovered with five of his seven birdies on the back nine.

Seven players are tied for sixth at 67, while Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are among those tied for 13th after a first-round 68.

Jordan Spieth (69) is tied for 28th, while Brian Harman (70) is tied with several others in 48th. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Scottie Scheffler becomes first back-to-back winner at The Players Championship
Dream come true for Pak Se-ri with LPGA event bearing her name

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top