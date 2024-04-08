Akshay Bhatia wins golf’s Texas Open, beating Denny McCarthy in wild finish

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Akshay Bhatia defeated Denny McCarthy on the first play-off hole to complete a wild win at the Valero Texas Open on April 7 at TPC San Antonio.

Bhatia began the day with a four-shot lead but went to a play-off after McCarthy finished his round with seven straight birdies for an eight-under 28 on the back nine and a final-round 63. Bhatia finished his 67 with a birdie on the par-five 18th but dislocated his left shoulder with a celebratory fist pump.

The players returned to the 18th tee, and Bhatia realised his shoulder was hurt after his drive. While Bhatia waited for a trainer to help him tape his shoulder, McCarthy put his third shot of the hole into the creek that runs alongside the green.

Bhatia promptly stuck his third shot six feet from the cup, and he drained his birdie to win the event and secure a berth into next week’s Masters.

Both players finished at 20-under 268 after McCarthy’s record-setting 28, which saw him drain birdie putts on the 10th and the 12th through 18th holes. Known as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, McCarthy made a 32-and-a-half footer at No. 12 and a 41-footer at No. 15 before a 12-and-a-half foot putt from right to left at No. 18 got him to 20 under.

Bhatia and McCarthy finished nine strokes ahead of third-place Rory McIlroy, who shot a final-round 66 to come in at 11 under. REUTERS