The Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) unveiled its newest 27-hole golf course, The New Course, to members yesterday. The $50-million redevelopment project features three nine-hole courses: Millennium (par 36), Peirce (par 36) and Forest (par 35). It consists of three 18-hole combinations that will give golfers of various proficiency levels a challenge. The New Course was designed by former Australian professional Graham Marsh.
A $50m, 27-hole New Course for SICC
- Published34 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 01, 2021, with the headline 'A $50m, 27-hole New Course for SICC'. Subscribe
Topics: