A $50m, 27-hole New Course for SICC

The Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) unveiled its newest 27-hole golf course, The New Course, to members yesterday. The $50-million redevelopment project features three nine-hole courses: Millennium (par 36), Peirce (par 36) and Forest (par 35). It consists of three 18-hole combinations that will give golfers of various proficiency levels a challenge. The New Course was designed by former Australian professional Graham Marsh.