A $50m, 27-hole New Course for SICC

PHOTO: SICC
  • Published
    34 min ago

The Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) unveiled its newest 27-hole golf course, The New Course, to members yesterday. The $50-million redevelopment project features three nine-hole courses: Millennium (par 36), Peirce (par 36) and Forest (par 35). It consists of three 18-hole combinations that will give golfers of various proficiency levels a challenge. The New Course was designed by former Australian professional Graham Marsh. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 01, 2021, with the headline 'A $50m, 27-hole New Course for SICC'.
