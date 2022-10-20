Golf: Thai prodigy Ratchanon wants to be world No. 1

SINGAPORE – Shortly after touching down in Singapore late on Wednesday night, Ratchanon Chantananuwat received a pleasant surprise when he was stopped and recognised by a stranger at Changi Airport.

While such occurrences have become more common since he made history in April by becoming the youngest male player to win on a major Tour when he claimed the Trust Golf Asia Mixed Cup in Thailand, he is still getting used to his newfound fame.

But these interactions with fans have only served as motivation for the teenager to keep improving.

He told The Straits Times: “I’m surprised how other people in other countries have heard of me, I didn’t think it would be the case.

“It’s not just in golf but the coolest thing about playing a sport is the fans when they’re cheering for you. It’s rewarding and inspiring as well that there are these people backing me, it inspires me to work harder.”

Ratchanon, whose nickname “TK” is a combination of the initials of his parents’ first names, is in Singapore to train for a few days and will return for the Trust Golf Singapore Junior Masters.

The Nov 28-30 tournament, held at Laguna National Golf Resort Club, is part of the Singapore Junior Development Tour.

Ratchanon has bagged two Junior World Golf Championship titles (under-six and nine-10 boys division) and three US Kids World Championship crowns and claimed a team silver at the SEA Games in Hanoi in May.

“I know I have to keep my head down. Since my win, it’s been pretty quiet on the golf side because I’ve been travelling a lot and playing big tournaments for the first time but now that I’m back in Asia, I want to get my second win,” said Ratchanon, who swung his first club when he was three.

“After the day you win, it doesn’t matter anymore. It’s what you do next, not what you do in the past, which is what my dad has always taught me.”

Since his breakthrough in April, he has several top-10 finishes at pro events such as the PDC Golf Championship and 50th Thailand Open on the PGA EuroPro Tour and All Thailand Golf Tour respectively. A second title is his immediate goal but the long-term dream is far loftier.

“Ideally top of the world if that’s possible,” he said. “Tiger [Woods] always said if you’re not trying to win then why are you playing? So world No. 1, hopefully.”

This is what motivates him to put in countless hours at the range, hitting 1,000 balls or more. Whenever his idol Thongchai Jaidee is in Thailand, Ratchanon also makes the two-hour trip to Lopburi to train with him, spending almost 10 hours working on his game.