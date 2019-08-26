Goalball at Play Inclusive

Students from special education and mainstream schools playing goalball, where athletes attempt to throw a ball with bells embedded into their opponents’ goal, at the second edition of Play Inclusive, Singapore’s largest unified sports competition. It was organised by Sport Singapore and Special Olympics Singapore, and supported by the Ministry of Education, to celebrate diversity through sport. Badminton, basketball, floorball and football also featured in the event at the OCBC Arena over the weekend. Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister, Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education, opened the event.