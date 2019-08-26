Goalball at Play Inclusive

PHOTO: SPORT SINGAPORE
Published
1 hour ago

Students from special education and mainstream schools playing goalball, where athletes attempt to throw a ball with bells embedded into their opponents’ goal, at the second edition of Play Inclusive, Singapore’s largest unified sports competition. It was organised by Sport Singapore and Special Olympics Singapore, and supported by the Ministry of Education, to celebrate diversity through sport. Badminton, basketball, floorball and football also featured in the event at the OCBC Arena over the weekend. Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister, Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education, opened the event.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 26, 2019, with the headline 'Goalball at Play Inclusive'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content