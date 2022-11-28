Girls’ teams to be included in the School Football Academies programme in 2023

SINGAPORE – Girls’ football will be included in the School Football Academies (SFAs) programme with Methodist Girls’ School (MGS) and Woodlands Secondary School coming on board in 2023, the Unleash The Roar! committee announced on Monday.

They will join the 10 schools – Montfort, Sengkang, Singapore Sports School, Anglo-Chinese (Barker), Queensway, Serangoon Garden, Meridian, St Patrick’s, Assumption English and Jurongville – currently part of the SFA.

The SFA programme was launched in July to as a pipeline to produce young players with sound technical ability, complementing already existing pathways at youth teams of local football clubs and private academies.

MGS forward Caitlin Goh, whose school will partner neighbouring Boon Lay Secondary School and Westwood Secondary for the SFA, said: “I’m looking forward to the new opportunities and the new coaches we’ll get to experience.

“With the SFA, we’ll now we have access to a lot more resources in terms of football training, skills development and all that in contrast to just school-based programmes.”

Under the SFA, players aged 13 to 16 will train four times a week and play significantly more games in the year compared to those in other secondary schools. In addition to the National School Games, they could play in other competitions and even participate in overseas training stints.

Caitlin, who began playing football competitively in 2021, is excited about such opportunities, having benefited from playing more friendlies as part of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Under-14 Girls’ Development Games 2022, which organised small-sided games to provide more matches for girls.

The Secondary 3 student noted how she got to play matches weekly with the league as compared to one or two friendly games during school camps that occurred twice every year.

Each SFA will have a team of full-time coaches, both local and from La Liga, and they will report to a head coach with a Fifa ‘A’ licence and relevant youth development experience. There will also be specialist coaches in the areas of goalkeeping, strength and conditioning, and performance analysts.

Ling Beng Huat, MGS’ teacher-in-charge of football, hopes this will result in more stability for his team, who have mainly relied on volunteer coaches since it started as an interest group in 2012.

Ling, 62, said: “In a way, it’s good because they learn from different coaches but stability-wise, it’s not there. They may not have a coach who stays with them for four years so that is the concern because the team goes through a lot of changes of coaches, which might get a little confusing sometimes if they have a different style of play and things like that.”

He is also glad Boon Lay and Westwood have been included, which he said will help to expand the base of female footballers in Singapore.

He noted: “With the promise of coaching support from the SFA programme, we know there will be a structured training programme. At least there’s the opportunity to reach out to more girls who would love to play the game.”

Woodlands’ Nadila Nur Danisha, 14, is a national Under-14 player whose dream is to play football overseas. She said: “I feel motivated now and I hope my teammates feel the same way. I look forward for me and teammates to improving and working hard together.”