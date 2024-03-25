Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks over Oklahoma City Thunder

LOS ANGELES – In a showdown of National Basketball Association (NBA) title contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks went guns blazing as their “weapons” humbled the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-93 at Fiserv Forum on March 24.

It was the first time since Jan 31 that they had their preferred starting line-up of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Malik Beasley after injuries robbed the two-time NBA champions of their star players over the past few months.

Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds, while Middleton added his second career triple-double – and first since 2018 – with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Bucks, whose defensive effort kept the Thunder to a season-low point production on 37.1 per cent shooting.

“With a full team out there, we realise what we can do as a team. We have so many guys, so many weapons that can carry us, or guys that can make a play or just attract a crowd,” said Middleton.

“My teammates were knocking down a lot of shots for me. It was a good win against a good team. But we’ve got to keep building on this for the rest of the season.”

Added Antetokounmpo: “I just feel this appreciation feeling of having everybody healthy and available to play, because when we’re not healthy, sometimes we play well, sometimes we don’t, sometimes we create this excuse in our mind that like, ‘OK, when he gets back, we’re going to be better.’ But now we’re all here. There’s no more excuses.”

The first half was tightly contested, with Milwaukee ending it up 48-47. The third quarter started in the Bucks’ favour as Oklahoma City struggled from the field. The Thunder did not make a field goal for more than six minutes to start the half, and the Bucks went on an 18-2 run as a result, taking a 66-49 lead.

From there, Milwaukee went on cruise control. The Bucks went into the fourth with an 82-64 advantage. Milwaukee outscored the Thunder 70-46 in the second half, with the visitors scoring just 17 points in the third quarter.

The Bucks grew a lead to as many as 26. It’s just the eighth time Milwaukee have held opponents under 100 points this season. Milwaukee, who had seven players hit double figures, grabbed a season-high 57 rebounds.

“It was our most connected game. We were so physical. You could see it. Offensively, we took what was there instead of forcing it,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored only 12 points, his second-worst game total of the season. It snapped a 29-game run of at least 20 points a game for the NBA’s No. 2 two overall scorer, who is just ahead of Antetokounmpo. Josh Giddey led the Thunder with 19 points and Jalen Williams finished with six points.

“They were firing on all cylinders,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

“They have guys who have won a lot in this league. We had a chance to see where we stack up against that. Didn’t go our way, how we wanted to perform, but a lot of lessons learnt.”

Oklahoma City fell to 49-21, tumbling a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets for the Western Conference lead and a half-game ahead of third-placed Minnesota Timberwolves.

Milwaukee improved to 46-25, second in the Eastern Conference by three games over the Cleveland Cavaliers.