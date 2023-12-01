Gas leak detected at 2024 Olympic Village site, says police

People work on the construction site of the Olympics 2024 Athletes' village, in Saint-Ouen, near Paris, France April 12, 2023.
PARIS - A gas leak was detected on the construction site of the Paris 2024 Olympic Village while International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was visiting the area on Friday, police said.

"There is a gas leak, I had told them not to come here," a police officer told Reuters as Bach walked nearby with a group of reporters and Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet.

A fire engine was spotted on the scene.

A Paris 2024 spokesman could not immediately provide a comment when contacted by Reuters. REUTERS

