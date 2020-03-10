GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Flap over FAS' Goal 2034, heading to be banned for U12s

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 74: Flap over FAS' Goal 2034, heading to be banned for U12s

9:12 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Bernard Lim calls up ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Kimberly Kwek.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth has declared that Goal 2034 "is a goal set by FAS. It's not a goal set by the Government". The ST sports team discusses what this frank statement means for the Football Association of Singapore's ambitious project to get the Lions to qualify for the 2034 World Cup.

Heading a football will be banned by the FAS and academies for those under the age of 12. The team discusses this decision.

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Hosted by: Bernard Lim

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

