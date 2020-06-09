GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Difficulties faced as sports begin to restart around the world

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 87: Difficulties faced as sports begin to restart around the world
11:22 mins
Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST sports reporter Nicole Chia and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.
They discuss the following topics in the first and second halves of this episode:
1. Singapore sport is beginning to emerge from the Covid-19 break with some of the country's Olympics and Paralympics-bound athletes resuming training last week. How different were the training conditions for the athletes fortunate enough to get back into action last week? What was their reaction to the safe distancing measures in place and were there any other difficulties that the athletes faced?
2. The football fraternity faces a list of challenges as it tries to get the SPL restarted. What are some of the main challenges and what are players and officials saying about the resumption?
Produced by: ST Sports Desk
Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee
