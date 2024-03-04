France can win Rugby Sevens title, says Dupont after LA title

Antoine Dupont believes France have what it takes to finally claim an Olympic medal, and possibly gold, in Rugby Sevens after Les Bleus won the Los Angeles men's title.

Dupont, who skipped rugby union's Six Nations to focus on Paris 2024 preparations, came on as a second-half substitute and set up Theo Forner for France's third try as they beat Britain 21-0 in the final at the Los Angeles Sevens on Sunday.

It was France's first title in Rugby Sevens since 2005.

"I started this Olympic project to get a medal, obviously a gold medal," said Dupont.

"I knew the guys were able to do it (on Sunday), and that they can beat anyone when they're at their best.

"We're a very ambitious squad who's looking to claim this (gold) medal in the summer. We're all aiming for it," he said.

Dupont now heads back to his rugby union club Toulouse and will join the Rugby Sevens squad for the series finals in Madrid in May.

France's best result at the Olympics was seventh place in Rio in 2016. REUTERS