Vettel's drive spurs him on

SPIELBERG (Austria) • Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel admitted on Thursday his Formula One career could be over as soon as the season ends.

The German is starting his final year with Ferrari, with Spaniard Carlos Sainz already signed from McLaren to take his place at Maranello.

Champions Mercedes and fifth-placed Renault still have vacancies, on paper at least.

Mercedes have Valtteri Bottas and six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton out of contract at the end of this year.

Mercedes could, however, opt to continue unchanged with Hamilton looking sure to stay and add to his impressive list of records.

Vettel said ahead of the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix tomorrow that he had yet to have any contract discussions with other teams.

"Obviously, I want to make sure I make the right decision for myself and my future. I think I have a very competitive nature, I have achieved a lot in the sport," he said.

"I'm motivated and willing to achieve more. To do so I need the right package and the right people around me, so that's what I'm looking out for at the moment.

"If the right opportunity should arise, then it is quite clear. If that's not the case, then I'll probably have to look out for something else."

The 33-year-old also recognised there might be no coming back if he walked away - even if Spain's two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who left the sport in 2018, is tipped for a comeback at Renault.

"I am of the conviction that if you shut the door then you should not shut it in the expectation that it will open again," he said.

"You have to be aware of the decision you are making, that's also why I am not rushing into anything."

He added that Ferrari had not offered him a contract to stay with them beyond this season, saying that their split, announced in May, was clearly not by mutual consent.

"It was obviously a surprise to me when I got the call from (team boss) Mattia (Binotto) and when he told me that there was no further intention for the team to continue," he said. "There was never an offer on the table."

In a statement, Ferrari had said the parting of the ways was mutual.

Binotto defended the team's stance yesterday, saying that Vettel was Ferrari's first choice to stay and partner Charles Leclerc next year until the Covid-19 pandemic changed everything.

Without giving details, he said: "Certainly we have always said during the winter time privately and publicly that he would have been our first choice, which I confirm.

"What happened since then? I think the pandemic situation, which changed the entire world not only our motorsport, our F1.

"The budget cap has been changed by quite a lot, and is a lot more strict."

In yesterday's practice sessions, defending champion Hamilton topped the times, with Bottas next fastest.

Hamilton, in commanding form in both the morning and afternoon sessions, was quickest in 1min 4.304sec to lead Bottas by 0.197sec and third-placed Sergio Perez, in Racing Point's pink Mercedes, by 0.657sec. Vettel was fourth.

