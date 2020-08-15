Hamilton unmoved by plan to curb engine modes

BARCELONA • Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has shrugged off a plan to restrict cars' engine modes in qualifying, claiming that it will have little impact on slowing his dominant Mercedes team.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed ahead of tomorrow's Spanish Grand Prix that the 10 teams had been informed a change was being evaluated.

A technical directive could take effect at the Belgian Grand Prix on Aug 30.

The change would require teams to use the same engine modes in qualifying as in the race, where power is typically turned up to the maximum only in short bursts to preserve engine lifespan and reliability.

Mercedes, winners of the past six drivers' and constructors' titles, have started all five races this season from pole position, and Hamilton is viewing this new proposal as the latest attempt to rein their speed in.

"It's not a surprise. They're always trying to slow us down," the 35-year-old Briton, who has a 30-point lead in the championship standings over Red Bull's Max Verstappen (77), told reporters at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

"But it doesn't really change a huge amount for us, so it's not a problem.

"The guys at our team have just done such a great job with the engine.

"It's obviously to slow us down but I don't think it's going to get the result that they want. But that's totally fine if they do."

His Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas added that the Silver Arrows were not panicking, warning that a change across the board might not be good for racing.

"Every team obviously they have different modes, how much they want to risk in terms of wearing (down) the engine," he said. "Also in terms of strategic things... many times we're using different kind of modes whether we are defending, attacking.

4

Race wins Lewis Hamilton needs to equal Formula One great Michael Schumacher's record of 91.

"From my side, it feels like if it would be the same engine mode for everyone all through the race, there could be less overtaking because everyone is just running the same modes instead of playing with them."

Hamilton, who has won three of the five grands prix this year and is just four wins from equalling Michael Schumacher's record of 91, was just 0.039 sec behind Bottas (1min 16.785sec) in a Mercedes one-two in the first practice session yesterday.

REUTERS

