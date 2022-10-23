Formula One: Leclerc to drop 10 places on US GP starting grid

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during the practice sessions ahead of the US grand prix. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
42 sec ago

AUSTIN, Texas - Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid drop for Sunday’s US Grand Prix due to engine and turbocharger changes, dealing a blow to his team’s hopes of denying Red Bull the Formula One constructors’ title for another week.

Ferrari need to score 19 points more than Red Bull at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas to keep the constructors’ title battle alive until next weekend’s race in Mexico City.

Leclerc is battling Red Bull’s Sergio Perez for second place overall and is one point behind the Mexican, who incurred a five-place grid drop on Friday.

The sport’s governing FIA said Leclerc had triggered the drop by taking a sixth internal combustion engine and turbocharger for final practice.

Renault-owned Alpine’s double world champion Fernando Alonso will have a five-place penalty. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Formula One: FIA recognises Suzuka tractor error, says Gasly was 'reckless'
Formula One: Red Bull, Aston Martin breached F1 cost cap rules in 2021

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top