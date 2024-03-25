In the Driver’s Seat

Ferrari’s one-two finish in Melbourne gives Formula One a much-needed lift

David Tremayne

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr (front, centre left) and Charles Leclerc (front, centre right) celebrating with their team after the Australian Grand Prix. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 12:16 PM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 12:04 PM
Hands up, who among us doesn’t love a fairy tale? Especially one in which a beleaguered Spaniard – the dashing Carlos Sainz, of course – rose from his sick bed after the recent removal of his appendix, and roared to a superb victory? And, no disrespect to Max Verstappen and Red Bull, who for the first time since Australia 2022 suffered a mechanical retirement – who didn’t feel that a Ferrari one-two gave Formula One a much-needed lift Down Under?

And what is it with car #55? What magic spell has been cast upon that chassis such that even when wearing #38 as it did last time out in young Ollie Bearman’s hands, it’s got something very special going for it?

