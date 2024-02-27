F1 starts longest season with Red Bull still the team to beat

SAKHIR – The longest season in Formula One history, a record 24 races, revs up for a Saturday start in Bahrain and what could be a long haul for rivals hoping to close the gap and beat Max Verstappen’s dominant Red Bull team.

The evidence from the three days of testing at Sakhir circuit last week was that the champions, winners of all but one of the 22 grands prix last season, were set to pick up where they left off.

Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin all made the right noises about their new cars, confident gremlins had been removed and performance improved, but the real proof has yet to come.

The suspicion is that when the flag drops on March 2, with the first two rounds of the season in the Middle East held a day earlier than usual to accommodate Ramadan, Red Bull will be first across the line.

As McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said: “There’s one car that seems to have found a big step. Unfortunately, (that’s) the car that was already the quickest last year.”

The hope, for fans wanting tighter racing and yearning for change after Red Bull’s run of 38 wins in the last 44 races, is that the gap – if as feared – will close as the season progresses.

For now, though, the RB20 is looking dangerous to rivals.

Red Bull began development on their 2024 car midway through last season and the result is an aggressively different design, which lived up to its daring good looks with ominous pace in testing.

Verstappen, seeking a fourth straight title, dominated the first day. The Dutchman, never one for hyperbole, said “the car was responding well”.

When the three days of testing wrapped up, the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were in no doubt that yet again Red Bull were the team to beat over this season.

But there were others who also believe that the campaign will not be as one-sided as it was in 2023.

“There’s more races now so there’s more track time, more data, more understanding, more looking at other cars and seeing what developments they bring,” said Daniel Ricciardo, who drives for the RB (former AlphaTauri) team.

“I don’t think anyone’s pressing any panic buttons. It’s a long season and developments can make big changes.”