Formula One driver Pierre Gasly invests in French third-tier football club

PARIS - Formula One driver and Paris St Germain fan Pierre Gasly has become an investor in third-tier French semi-professional football club FC Versailles.

The 28-year-old, who drives for Renault-owned Alpine, was announced on the club's website on Monday as the third partner owner.

"I am delighted to get involved with FC Versailles because I have always wanted to get involved in professional football," said the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner.

"With (co-owners) Alexandre (Mulliez) & Fabien (Lazare), we share values, ambition and a keen competitive spirit which will allow us to positively develop the club. This is the start of a very beautiful story. Go Versailles."

Versailles once had France great Thierry Henry as a youth player as well as former France midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa. REUTERS

