Everyone talking about Newey in Miami but drivers tight-lipped

MIAMI - Everyone was talking about designer Adrian Newey at the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday but drivers were tight-lipped about their team's chances of landing Formula One's hottest free agent.

The paddock has been buzzing since Newey, the sport's highest-rated and multiple title-winning designer, dropped the bombshell announcement this week that he would be leaving world champions Red Bull next year after almost two decades of service.

The 65-year-old, whose cars have won 25 drivers' and constructors' championships, suddenly finds himself the most popular man up and down pit lane with a long queue of potential employers lining up at his door.

Ferrari, who will have seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton joining them next season from Mercedes, and British-based Aston Martin have been named as possible future employers and have made overtures but they are not alone in their pursuit.

Drivers are playing coy about their team's possibility of landing the Briton but make no secret about what a coup it would be have him in their garage.

"Very much," said Hamilton, when asked how badly he wanted Newey to join him at Ferrari next season. "Adrian has got such a great history and track record.

"Obviously he has just done an amazing job through his career and engaging with teams and the knowledge that he has.

"I think he'll be an amazing addition.

"I think they (Ferrari) already got a great team but it would be a privilege to work with him."

Lance Stroll was even more tight-lipped about Aston Martin's interest.

Asked if his father, who owns the team, had discussed bringing Newey on board, Stroll would only offer, "Time will tell".

The news of Newey's departure has sparked talk of more turmoil within Red Bull.

Reports suggest Newey's decision to move on is linked to allegations over team principal Christian Horner's misconduct towards a female employee, who has lodged an appeal against the outcome.

Following an investigation by the team, Horner was cleared of the allegations in February.

Horner has also been in the spotlight over rumoured issues with triple world champion Max Verstappen's father Jos and Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko.

Formula One veteran Marko and the Verstappens are close, with Max linking his future at the team to the Austrian remaining.

Verstappen said he was sorry to see him go but the team would move on.

"At the end of the day he has to do what he thinks is best for himself," said Verstappen, who will bid for a third straight Miami win on Sunday. "Would I have liked to see him stay?

"Yes, for sure.

"Sometimes when somebody has been part of the team for a long time and then suddenly this person leaves, it's not always a negative thing.

"Maybe it promotes your own talent. Of course, there will never be another Adrian."

Verstappen also brushed aside speculation of a mass exodus of talent at Red Bull and that he was not going anywhere.

"From the outside, it looks very dramatic, but it's not as dramatic as it seems," said Verstappen. "At the moment, I think everyone is happy with their roles in the team.

"My future is with Red Bull." REUTERS