Evans leads Jaguar one-two in Monaco Formula E

Mitch Evans won Formula E's Monaco E-Prix in a Jaguar one-two with fellow New Zealander Nick Cassidy on Saturday.

The win was a first in the Mediterranean principality for Evans, who passed Cassidy for third place on the opening lap and led from lap 10, after leading without success in his four previous attempts.

Evans finished 0.946 seconds ahead of Cassidy, with the pair holding station towards the end to protect the one-two.

"I think I get the team mate of the year award," said Cassidy.

DS Penske's Stoffel Vandoorne completed the podium while Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein stretched his overall lead by finishing fifth and behind DS Penske's Jean-Eric Vergne. Nissan's Oliver Rowland was sixth.

Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa was seventh, Sacha Fenestraz eighth for Nissan, Maximilian Guenther ninth for Maserati and Norman Nato took the final point for Andretti.

Wehrlein, who started on pole position and led early on, now has 102 points after eight rounds with Cassidy on 95 and Andretti's reigning champion Jake Dennis failing to score and remaining on 89.

McLaren's 19-year-old reserve Taylor Bernard became Formula E's youngest driver to start a race when he replaced injured fellow-Briton Sam Bird, who crashed and broke his hand in practice. He finished 14th.

Jaguar, who on Friday announced a long-term commitment to Formula E, lead the teams' championship with 172 points compared to Porsche's 128.

The next two rounds are in Berlin on May 11 and 12. REUTERS