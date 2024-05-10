Christie's previews Michael Schumacher watches going up for auction

Former F1 driver Michael Schumacher's \"F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1, circa 2004\" is displayed ahead of auction, during a Christie's media preview in New York City, New York, U.S., May 3, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A view shows a poster of the former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher ahead of auction, during a Christie's media preview in Geneva, Switzerland, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Watches from the collection of former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher are displayed ahead of auction, during a Christie's media preview in Geneva, Switzerland, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Watches from the collection of former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher are displayed ahead of auction, during a Christie's media preview in Geneva, Switzerland, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher's \"F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1, circa 2004\" is displayed ahead of the auction, during a Christie's media preview in Geneva, Switzerland, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Watches from the collection of former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher are displayed ahead of auction, during a Christie's media preview in Geneva, Switzerland, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Updated
May 10, 2024, 03:01 AM
Published
May 10, 2024, 02:41 AM

ZURICH - Auction house Christie's held a preview event in Geneva on Thursday ahead of its sale of eight watches belonging to the decorated Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher on Monday.

The collection, which include timepieces by the watchmakers Rolex, F.P. Journe and Audemars Piguet, have been put up for sale by the family of Schumacher, who in 2013 suffered a severe head injury in a fall while skiing off-piste.

Two of the watches were custom made for Schumacher and given to him as Christmas presents in 2003 and 2004 by his Ferrari team principal Jean Todt.

One of these, an F.P. Journe with references to the former Ferrari pilot's seven Formula 1 driver's championships, is estimated to bring up to 2 million Swiss francs ($2.21 million) when it next week goes under the hammer. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top