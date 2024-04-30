Aston Martin seek review of Alonso's China sprint penalty

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China - April 20, 2024 Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso during sprint Pool via REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo
Formula One stewards summoned Aston Martin and Ferrari to a hearing after the British-based team sought a 'right of review' on Tuesday of Fernando Alonso's Chinese GP sprint race penalty.

Alonso retired from the Saturday 100km sprint on April 20 with a puncture and damage after making contact with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

The double world champion was then handed a 10 second post-race penalty and three penalty points for causing a collision, taking his total for the 12 month period to six.

The stewards said in a statement that a virtual video conference with representatives of both teams would be held on Friday at the Miami Grand Prix.

The hearing will be in two parts, the first to hear whether there is a "significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned."

The second part will be held only if the stewards deem such an element exists. REUTERS

