Former Singapore footballer Chris Yip-Au relishes new challenge as Seychelles coach

SINGAPORE – Whenever Chris Yip-Au looks out of her office window, she is greeted by the sight of mountains.

This picturesque view is a dream for the nature lover, but leaving the comforts of home for Seychelles was not an easy decision for the former Singapore international. In October, she joined the Seychelles Football Federation as its head of women’s football and women’s national team coach.

Yip-Au, 29, said: “During Covid I managed to spend a lot of time with my family and it made me realise that I really love home so going overseas to find a coaching stint was really not something in the cards.

“I was very happy with where I was at the time with family and friends and contributing to the football scene in Singapore but this was the right time and opportunity for me to venture and be the best that I can be.”

The role was previously held by Yip-Au’s former national teammate Angeline Chua, whose stint lasted from April 2021 to March. Chua is now the head coach of the Fiji women’s national team.

Under Chua, world No. 163 Seychelles gained more international exposure as they entered the women’s football world rankings for the first time, and Yip-Au hopes to build on her compatriot’s work.

Beyond just working with the national team, being able to explore the administrative side of football and shape the country’s football scene was what her interested.

She said: “Being here gives me the opportunity to put in these structures and see if my ideas work or not, and it would be pretty awesome to see everything come to fruition.”

Coaching has long been a passion for Yip-Au, who picked up football while she was studying at Bowen Secondary School.

She got into coaching after her A levels, helping her school coach Yeong Sheau Shyan – currently head coach of Women’s Premier League (WPL) side Lion City Sailors – with her school programmes and football academy.

Yip-Au continued coaching while pursuing a degree in Material Science and Engineering at the Nanyang Technological University. She helped with the national youth teams, and decided to make it a full-time endeavour after graduation.

In 2019, the forward made the decision to stop playing to focus on coaching after a five-month stint with Australian club Monaro Panthers, where she also coached their Under-13 team.

It was a tough choice to make, but she felt she could make a bigger impact as a coach. Working with youth from various backgrounds, including at-risk and low-income families, under Sport Singapore’s SportCares initiative was what made Yip-Au sure that she wanted to make coaching her job.

She said: “Sometimes it’s not about football, at the end of the day you want them to become better people as well so I find that fulfilling.”