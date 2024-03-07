Former great Dominguez still believes in bright future for Italy

Diego Dominguez, Italy's highest-ever points scorer, played a major role in their Six Nations beginnings and, despite their struggles since, is optimistic for Italian rugby's future.

Dominguez scored 983 points and without him Italy may not even be involved in the Six Nations today. He helped Italy to wins over Ireland, Scotland and France in the 90s, which paved the way for their inclusion.

Italy made their Six Nations debut in 2000 against Scotland in Rome, where Dominguez kicked 29 points as they pulled off a surprise 34-20 win.

"It was an extraordinary game, for Italy's rugby movement, for the team on the field, for the people who watched in the stands," Dominguez told Reuters.

"We were underdogs and Scotland arrived as champions, but that day they found a very united team, with a lot of character, where many things came easily."

Things do not come so easily these days. Italy go into Saturday's game at home to Scotland still without a victory this year, but Dominguez has seen plenty of positives and believes they should have won in France.

A late penalty miss meant the game ended in a 13-13 draw after Paolo Garbisi almost ran out of time when the ball fell from the tee as French players advanced illegally and his kick hit the post.

"They clearly broke the laws which are very clear. It was a young referee, his first Six Nations game, but this was a serious mistake," Dominguez said.

"It wasn't just once, they advanced two or three times. The kick wasn't difficult, but the ball falls, they come in front of him, anyway, Italy deserved to win.

"Next is Scotland, who for me were one of the favourites before the championship started. We'll have a full stadium in Rome and two very motivated teams."

DROP GOAL

Dominguez hit three drop goals in that famous win over Scotland alone, but it is a dying art and the former flyhalf has his opinions as to why that is.

"The drop goal is the most difficult kick there is. You need confidence to do it, you kick on the move, the opposing team will charge you down, but a drop goal is psychologically lethal for the other team.

"Today they don't do it for two reasons. One, they're afraid of making mistakes and taking risks, afraid of getting dropped, so they play conservatively.

"Two, the don't train enough. You haven't seen that they don't even know how to kick properly at the restart? Kick-offs, like drop kicks, is a difficult skill and there are very few today who do it properly."

Italy have one win in their last 45 Six Nations games and for Dominguez the future rests on rugby's introduction to the education system.

"The difference between us and the others is they start to play rugby as kids at school, every day," Dominguez said.

"In Italy they begin training properly much later, the delay is too great. We then have to teach them basics which should already be ingrained.

"If they brought rugby into Italian schools, you have no idea how much it would not only grow, but how much it would help education."

'UNIQUE SPORT'

Dominguez is a strong believer in what rugby can offer, and today he oversees a programme which introduces rugby to young people in Italy's prison system.

"Rugby is a unique sport, for its rules, solidarity, respect, with physical contact which sometimes hurts but you accept it within the rules without losing your head," Dominguez explained.

"It's very formative, at all levels."

Around 15,000 Scottish fans will descend on Rome this weekend, and will mix freely in a sold-out Stadio Olimpico, a much different atmosphere to the welcome visiting soccer fans often receive for European games.

"Off the field you see the difference from other sports even more. In rugby, there are no ultras," Dominguez said.

"Opposing fans sitting next to each other, drinking a beer together. In today's world, this is priceless."

A Six Nations victory for Italy would also be priceless and while it may appear that little progress has been made in all this time since that opening win, Dominguez's outlook is a mixture of patience and optimism.

"Go and see how long it took France to be successful after they joined, never mind 25 years, they took 40 years," he said.

"It's not easy, but it will happen sooner than we imagine." REUTERS